Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $7.70 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 11.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 5.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 161,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 46.5% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 47.6% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.88.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Performance

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $174.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.80 and its 200-day moving average is $181.35. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

