Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $8.69 Million in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 419,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of CNX Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 164,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 80,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 53,156 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 635,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,739,000 after buying an additional 241,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,847,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.61. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNX Resources Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNX shares. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

