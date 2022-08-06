Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,041 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Diodes worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 157.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 310.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 305.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the first quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diodes stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.49. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $113.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average of $78.54.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $500.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.47 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 14.82%. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

