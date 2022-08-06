Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 661 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $259.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.83. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.58% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.