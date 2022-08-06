Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 438,755 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 438,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,507,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Retail Opportunity Investments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after buying an additional 29,467 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 115,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

ROIC stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

