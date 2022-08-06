Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 108.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elevance Health Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Stephens decreased their price target on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.30.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $475.13 on Friday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $478.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Articles

