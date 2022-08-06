Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $8.69 Million Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 419,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of CNX Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 197,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in CNX Resources by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Shares of CNX opened at $15.77 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

