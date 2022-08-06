Head to Head Comparison: Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) and Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) and Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Infobird and Cyren, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infobird 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyren 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Infobird has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyren has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.4% of Infobird shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Cyren shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Infobird and Cyren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infobird N/A N/A N/A Cyren -85.30% -125.40% -38.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Infobird and Cyren’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infobird $9.64 million 1.27 -$13.87 million N/A N/A Cyren $31.19 million 0.30 -$23.04 million ($5.75) -0.30

Infobird has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cyren.

Summary

Infobird beats Cyren on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infobird

Infobird Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients. The company also provides AI-powered cloud-based sales force management software, including intelligent quality inspection and intelligent training software to enable its clients to monitor, benchmark, and enhance the performances of agents; consumer product and retail store digitalization solutions; and other services, including software license selling, data analysis, and other professional services. It serves corporate clients in the finance, education, public services, healthcare, and consumer products industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Cyren

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats. The company also provides Cyren threat intelligence data products, which include real-time phishing intelligence, malware file intelligence, IP reputation intelligence, malware URL intelligence, and Zombie host intelligence for threat detection, threat hunting, and incident response. In addition, it offers Cyren enterprise email security products, including Cyren Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cyren Inbox Security, an anti-phishing and remediation product for Microsoft 365. The company sells its products through direct and indirect channels, including distributors, value added resellers, and managed service providers to enterprise customers and original equipment manufacturers. It has operations in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Commtouch Software Ltd. and changed its name to Cyren Ltd. in January 2014. Cyren Ltd. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

