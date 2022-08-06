Head-To-Head Review: Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) and EVE (NYSE:EVEX)

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) and EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Embraer and EVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embraer 0.33% -0.41% -0.11% EVE N/A -24.66% 3.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Embraer and EVE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embraer $4.20 billion 0.45 -$44.70 million $0.07 147.74 EVE N/A N/A $14.52 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

EVE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Embraer.

This is a summary of current ratings for Embraer and EVE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embraer 0 2 4 0 2.67 EVE 0 2 1 0 2.33

Embraer currently has a consensus target price of $22.20, suggesting a potential upside of 114.70%. EVE has a consensus target price of $7.30, suggesting a potential downside of 3.44%. Given Embraer’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Embraer is more favorable than EVE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.6% of EVE shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Embraer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Embraer has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVE has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Embraer beats EVE on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embraer

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft; and offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars and special space systems, as well as information and communications systems comprising command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The Executive Jets segment develops, produces, and sells executive jets. It also leases Legacy 600 and Legacy 650 executive jets in the super midsize and large categories; Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 executive jets in the midlight and midsize categories; Phenom family executive jets in the entry jet and light jet categories; Lineage 1000, an ultra-large executive jet; and Praetor 500 and Praetor 600, disruptive executive jets in the midsize and super midsize categories. The Service & Support segment offers after-service solutions, support, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for commercial, executive, and defense aircrafts; provides aircraft components and engines; and supplies steel and composite aviation structures to various aircraft manufacturers. The Other segment is involved in the supply of fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems; and production of agricultural crop-spraying aircraft. The company was formerly known as Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica S.A. and changed its name to Embraer S.A. in November 2010. Embraer S.A. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc. develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems. The company is based in Melbourne, Florida.

