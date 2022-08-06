Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading 7.9% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.9% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.76. 116,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,317,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.
The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.50 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.
Hecla Mining Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -18.75%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 152,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 63.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 2.05.
Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.
