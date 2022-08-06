Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 725 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hendershot Investments Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 830 shares in the company, valued at $138,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 830 shares in the company, valued at $138,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 399,043 shares of company stock worth $67,010,843. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $153.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.37 and a 200 day moving average of $155.35. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.