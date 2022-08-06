Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Hims & Hers Health to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Hims & Hers Health has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hims & Hers Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $6.55 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

In related news, insider Irene Becklund sold 19,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $96,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,585. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Jules A. Maltz acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 19,331 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $96,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 18.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 59.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

