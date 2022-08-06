Holly Energy Partners (HEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 41.05%. The business had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $16.91 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Holly Energy Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $761,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 73,180 shares during the last quarter.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.