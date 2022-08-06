Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 196.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,134 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Hologic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,031,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 82,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.58 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.79.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.