Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Trading Up 6.6% After Dividend Announcement

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) shares were up 6.6% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$29.26 and last traded at C$27.70. Approximately 166,691 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 238,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.98.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Home Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.86.

Home Capital Group Stock Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$125.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 5.6600003 EPS for the current year.

About Home Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Articles

