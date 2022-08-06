Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $378.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. On average, analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hudbay Minerals Price Performance
Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.06.
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.