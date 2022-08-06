Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $378.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. On average, analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 121,178 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 95,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,254 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 42,769 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1,703.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 93,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 88,559 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 85,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 26,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.06.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.