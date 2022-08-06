IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth $26,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on XYL. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Northcoast Research began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.30.

Xylem Stock Down 0.5 %

Xylem stock opened at $97.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,053.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,655 shares of company stock valued at $691,104 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

