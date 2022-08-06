IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,733,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of BR opened at $167.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $132.40 and a one year high of $185.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.37.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.94%.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.
