Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Raised to $229.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $225.00 to $229.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.00.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $210.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.34. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $10,704,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,746,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.