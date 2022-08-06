Independent Advisor Alliance Has $594,000 Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,695 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $723,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $5,564,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.13.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,853,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,895 shares of company stock worth $7,692,454 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $132.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $147.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

