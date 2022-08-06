IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 320 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3,782.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,656,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,010 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,492.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,180 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 922.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,123,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,323,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,614,000 after acquiring an additional 689,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $60.76 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,449,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,449,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,384 shares of company stock worth $8,934,633. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HZNP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

