IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 8,540 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in ANSYS by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ANSS. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.45.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $285.48 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.92 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.61.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

