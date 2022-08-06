IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 140,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after acquiring an additional 98,983 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 292,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Ensign Group Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

ENSG opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.13%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Recommended Stories

