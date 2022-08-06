INDUS Realty Trust (INDT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 34.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter.

INDUS Realty Trust Price Performance

INDUS Realty Trust stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. INDUS Realty Trust has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $82.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.50 million, a P/E ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.80.

INDUS Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Insider Transactions at INDUS Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Jon W. Clark acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.48 per share, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INDT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 29.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 14.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile



INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

See Also

