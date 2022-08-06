Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Receives $110.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Innospec Trading Down 0.8 %

IOSP opened at $95.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.87. Innospec has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $106.87.

Institutional Trading of Innospec

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.35. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $472.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Innospec will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,763,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47,348 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Innospec by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,351,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,093,000 after buying an additional 153,469 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Innospec by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,190,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Innospec by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 988,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,274,000 after buying an additional 150,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Innospec by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,598,000 after buying an additional 130,375 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

