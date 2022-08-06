Insider Buying: BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Buys £81,200 in Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 20,000 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 406 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of £81,200 ($99,497.61).

Shares of BP opened at GBX 411.15 ($5.04) on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 286.10 ($3.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 456 ($5.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. The company has a market capitalization of £78.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 401.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 394.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.78%.

BP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.58) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on BP from GBX 510 ($6.25) to GBX 500 ($6.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.62) target price (up from GBX 490 ($6.00)) on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.49) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.51) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 509.57 ($6.24).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

