Insider Buying: BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Buys £81,200 in Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 20,000 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 406 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of £81,200 ($99,497.61).
BP Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of BP opened at GBX 411.15 ($5.04) on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 286.10 ($3.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 456 ($5.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. The company has a market capitalization of £78.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 401.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 394.28.
BP Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.78%.
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
