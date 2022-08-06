Insider Buying: Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON) Insider Purchases £10,063.02 in Stock

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Rating) insider Alexandra French bought 12,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £10,063.02 ($12,330.62).

Titon Price Performance

TON stock opened at GBX 80 ($0.98) on Friday. Titon Holdings Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 64.75 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 142 ($1.74). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 85.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of £8.92 million and a P/E ratio of 2,666.67.

Titon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Titon’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Titon Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

