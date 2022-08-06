Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells 14,799 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider Michael D. Hughes sold 14,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $222,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 968,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,540,336.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CHPT opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.88. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 190,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 38,656 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

