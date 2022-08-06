Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells 14,799 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider Michael D. Hughes sold 14,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $222,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 968,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,540,336.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
ChargePoint Trading Up 1.1 %
CHPT opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.88. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
