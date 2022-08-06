Insider Selling: Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Major Shareholder Sells 26,000 Shares of Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $345,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,437,652 shares in the company, valued at $98,772,018.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Evolus Stock Down 1.3 %

Evolus stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $526.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 2.60. Evolus, Inc. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $14.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 107.14% and a negative net margin of 59.35%. Evolus’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EOLS shares. Barclays raised Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Evolus in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Strs Ohio increased its position in Evolus by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Evolus by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Evolus by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 166,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolus in the fourth quarter worth about $863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

