Insider Selling: Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Major Shareholder Sells 26,000 Shares of Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $345,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,437,652 shares in the company, valued at $98,772,018.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Evolus Stock Down 1.3 %
Evolus stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $526.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 2.60. Evolus, Inc. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $14.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90.
Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 107.14% and a negative net margin of 59.35%. Evolus’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Evolus
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Strs Ohio increased its position in Evolus by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Evolus by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Evolus by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 166,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolus in the fourth quarter worth about $863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.
About Evolus
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolus (EOLS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.