Insider Selling: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CEO Sells $263,649.15 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $263,649.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of IRWD opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $14.27.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $97.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 124.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRWD. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
See Also
