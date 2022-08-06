Insider Selling: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CEO Sells $263,649.15 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $263,649.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IRWD opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $97.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 124.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRWD. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

