Insider Selling: Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) COO Sells $232,400.00 in Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of MMSI opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.67.
Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
