Insider Selling: Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MOH opened at $324.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.75 and a 12-month high of $350.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.64.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

