Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CFO Sells $234,600.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,263,526.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Plexus Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $92.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.14. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $99.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.62.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.32 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PLXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Plexus by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plexus

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.