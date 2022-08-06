Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells 1,545 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total transaction of $328,049.85.

On Friday, June 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $323,584.80.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $241.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of ResMed

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,476,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in ResMed by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,092,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ResMed by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,122,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

