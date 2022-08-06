Insider Selling: The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Chairman Sells 62,993 Shares of Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) Chairman William A. Furman sold 62,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $1,906,798.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 344,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,908.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:GBX opened at $30.36 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.24. The company has a market cap of $989.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.58). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $793.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 674.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GBX shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Articles

