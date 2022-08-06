Insider Selling: The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Chairman Sells 62,993 Shares of Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBXGet Rating) Chairman William A. Furman sold 62,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $1,906,798.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 344,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,908.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:GBX opened at $30.36 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.24. The company has a market cap of $989.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.58). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $793.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 674.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GBX shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

