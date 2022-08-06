Insider Selling: The Stanley Gibbons Group plc (LON:SGI) Insider Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

The Stanley Gibbons Group plc (LON:SGI – Get Rating) insider Henry (Harry) George Wilson sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02), for a total value of £40,000 ($49,013.60).
The Stanley Gibbons Group Price Performance
Shares of LON SGI opened at GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,522.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Stanley Gibbons Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.83 million and a P/E ratio of -3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.87.
About The Stanley Gibbons Group
