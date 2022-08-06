Insider Selling: The Stanley Gibbons Group plc (LON:SGI) Insider Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

The Stanley Gibbons Group plc (LON:SGI – Get Rating) insider Henry (Harry) George Wilson sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02), for a total value of £40,000 ($49,013.60).

The Stanley Gibbons Group Price Performance

Shares of LON SGI opened at GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,522.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Stanley Gibbons Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.83 million and a P/E ratio of -3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.87.

Get The Stanley Gibbons Group alerts:

About The Stanley Gibbons Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

The Stanley Gibbons Group plc engages in the trading and retail of philatelic products. It operates through Philatelic Trading and Retail Operations, Publishing and Philatelic Accessories, and Coins and Medals segments. The company trades in stamps and other philatelic items, coins, medals, and bank notes; develops and operates collectibles Websites; engages in retailing and mail order business; and manufactures philatelic accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for The Stanley Gibbons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Stanley Gibbons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.