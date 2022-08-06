Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) General Counsel Sells $10,097.76 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $10,097.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 441,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,809,765.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Toast Stock Performance

TOST opened at $16.56 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 11,906.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter worth $3,252,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,302,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 65.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 15,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 352,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TOST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.53.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.