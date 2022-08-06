Integrity Financial Corp WA Makes New $202,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 206.2% in the first quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 75,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 399,043 shares of company stock valued at $67,010,843. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $153.64 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

