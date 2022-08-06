International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) PT Raised to $28.00

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.
International Money Express Trading Up 2.5 %
IMXI opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $960.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61.
International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. International Money Express had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $114.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
