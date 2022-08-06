International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) PT Raised to $28.00

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

International Money Express Trading Up 2.5 %

IMXI opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $960.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. International Money Express had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $114.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at International Money Express

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 17,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $335,699.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,072,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director John Rincon sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,384.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 483,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,589,451.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 17,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $335,699.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,072,871.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 249,794 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,351 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Money Express

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

See Also

