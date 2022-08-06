Investors Buy High Volume of Robinhood Markets Call Options (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 143,488 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 34% compared to the average daily volume of 107,108 call options.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 8,792 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $73,940.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,092.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,383,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,585,354.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 8,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $73,940.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,560 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOOD. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $10.40 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $60.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.19.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

