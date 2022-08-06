Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Director Robert H. Niehaus Sells 30,000 Shares

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $1,355,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 311,782 shares in the company, valued at $14,089,428.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IRDM opened at $45.47 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.0% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 27,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 375.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 64,352 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,842,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,179,000 after buying an additional 74,577 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 107.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

