IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CEO Sells $99,205.83 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2022

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNTGet Rating) CEO William E. Welch sold 41,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $99,205.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,194,432 shares in the company, valued at $17,050,803.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IronNet Stock Performance

IronNet stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16. IronNet, Inc. has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $47.50.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that IronNet, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IronNet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IronNet during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of IronNet from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

About IronNet

(Get Rating)

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for IronNet (NYSE:IRNT)

Receive News & Ratings for IronNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.