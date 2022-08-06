IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CEO Sells $99,205.83 in Stock

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) CEO William E. Welch sold 41,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $99,205.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,194,432 shares in the company, valued at $17,050,803.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IronNet Stock Performance

IronNet stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16. IronNet, Inc. has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $47.50.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that IronNet, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IronNet

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IronNet during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of IronNet from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

About IronNet

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers.

