iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $102.03 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.48 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.18.

