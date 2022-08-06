iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,951 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,103,000 after purchasing an additional 947,617 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $61.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.43. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

