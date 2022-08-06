iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $102.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $114.21.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

