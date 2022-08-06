ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,302 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of ITT worth $16,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ITT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,013,020,000 after purchasing an additional 669,698 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,321,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ITT by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,411,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 830,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,850,000 after acquiring an additional 70,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITT opened at $78.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.27. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.19 million. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

