Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 194 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $92.56 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $245.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $10.23. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $205.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. HSBC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

