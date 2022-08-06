Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 434 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,496,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,810,000 after buying an additional 93,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,753,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,615,000 after buying an additional 31,968 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,809,000 after buying an additional 137,924 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 793,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,238,000 after buying an additional 33,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 757,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,520,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $147.96 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $125.69 and a twelve month high of $200.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.36.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.