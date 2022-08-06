Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,193 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

