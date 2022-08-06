Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKC. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $88.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

